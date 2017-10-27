Sunday’s storm could cause problems, spook Halloween celebrations

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Enjoy today and tomorrow, because Sunday is going to be bringing some rough weather to the area.

Here’s a look at today’s forecast with News8’s Gil Simmons.

He looks ahead to Sunday’s storm too and reports, “The storm has the potential to bring over 3 inches of rain to part of the Northeast and there could be gusts over 55 mph in part of New England.”

“Most of the time when I hear rain is coming right away lift everything that can damage,” said Luz Torres who owns the Liquor Closet in New London. She knows all too well the trouble that can come flooding into her Broad Street business.

“Last time the water the water came up to here,” said Torres as she pointed about two and half feet up one of her shelves. “So it damaged a lot. It took me almost a month to clean it up.”

Her storm preps began after the first devastating storm. She had to replace a large cooler so the new one now sits on cement blocks. She’ll also have to clear out all of her bottom shelves.

“So tomorrow I spend the whole day just lifting and piling it up and stuff,” said Torres.

Before and during the storm Torres also has to go outside and make sure the drain in front of the store stays clear. That way the water has somewhere else to go.

The cars passing by her store also pose a problem during flooding rains.

“They keep going fast so sometimes I”m in the window,” said Torres. “Stop slow down.”

She is thankful when police block off the low lying section of Broad Street keeping cars out.

“They don’t realize how high is the water,” said Torres. “So when they go fast the water comes against the building. It makes big waves big waves.”

Sunday’s storm may dampen some Halloween celebrations but not one held every year in Montville for the past decade.

“One hundred percent, I mean we’re all stubborn New Englanders, and we are going to have it. We’re just going to move the cars out and we’re going to have it right in the garage,” Matt Suraci.

He doesn’t want to disappoint anyone especially his daughter who celebrated her first birthday a couple of months ago.

“We’re in a small neighborhood and we just don’t get a lot of families that come by,” said Suraci. “So this is our Halloween.”