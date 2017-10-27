‘The Day’ newspaper hosting fall job fair

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–If you’re looking for a new job, or looking to change careers, you may want to be in Mystic on Monday. For the fifth straight year, The Day Newspaper is putting on its fall job fair. It also holds one in the spring.

More than 50 employers in industries ranging from education, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and technology will be at the Mystic Marriott between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

“They are absolutely hiring. The employment market has opened up especially with EB bringing so many people into the marketplace. That just spurs other businesses in the region,” said Bob Briere, Advertising Director for The Day.

More than 700 job seekers are expected to attend the fair, so everyone is encouraged to preregister online so they can have more time talking with the employers.

For more information on the fair, visit TheDay.com.