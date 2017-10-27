Tom Brady designs signature car for Aston Martin

(WTNH)–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a career in cars if he ever retires. Brady designed a signature Aston Martin car.

It comes in one color–a bluish black hue called “Ultra Marine Black,” and it’s covered with Brady’s signature “TB12” logo. Only 12 cars will be made available, and they will cost almost $360,000.

Brady signed a deal with Aston Martin back in May. His deal does not include a car, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, so he’d have to buy one of these himself.

“We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car,” the five-time Super Bowl winner said in a statement. “It’s been great to see it all come to fruition.”