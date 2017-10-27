Vets Rock to rock Mohegan Sun next week

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–The third annual Vets Rock featuring Joe Walsh and guest Eddie Money, a concert benefiting the USO Connecticut and Veteran’s Expo is just one week away. On Friday, November 3 veterans, active military, family and friends will pack the arena and the conference center for a day and night to remember.

“The joint will be jumping with military, veterans and active duty. This is our tribute and thank you to them for all their service. It’s our way of giving back,” said Tom Cantone, Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan Sun.

Preps for the big event have been underway for a year now but the finishing touches all happen right before the doors open.

“The day before everything comes together and everyone has their assignments. The sound check will happen the day before. Lots of moving pieces to the puzzle. It’s all coordinated and well organized,” said Cantone.

This year Tony Orlando will once again be the master of ceremonies. Joe Walsh of Eagles fame will headline with special guest Eddie Money.

“When it’s all said and done there’ll be ten thousand people in here having a great night with all the proceeds going to the USO building a transition center here in Connecticut,” said Cantone.

Last year more than 2000 veterans participated in the day long festivities. Opening ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and then the career fair and expo opens up in the ballroom. Veterans and service members have the opportunity to talk with more than 100 employers and have access to support services and workshops.

“It’s gonna be a night to remember. They always are and there will be some very emotional parts of the concert that I think will make a memory for life for a lot of people,” Said Cantone.

There are still tickets available through the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office. Veterans and military can purchase tickets for $25 in person at the box office.