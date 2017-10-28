Are You Kidding? Kids create sock company for a cause

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Giving back one pair at a time. This morning 12-year-old Brandon Martinez and 9-year-old Sebastian Martinez stopped by our studio to tell us about their sock company and how they are making a difference in other kids’ lives.

Are You Kidding® is a sock company founded by two young brothers, Brandon and Sebastian Martinez. Not only have these boys been living their passion of designing and selling their own line of kids and adult socks but they are making an impact on children’s lives.

Sebastian is the C.E.O. and designer for Are You Kidding®. Brandon is the Director of Sales or as he calls himself the D.O.S. They have partnered with charities such as Autism Speaks, American Cancer Society, and The Live Like Bella Foundation to help spread awareness and raise funds.

AreYouKiddingSocks.com

