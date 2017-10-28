Bristol police officer found sleeping in his car at intersection

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–Bristol police officer Brian Bonati was arrested by Bristol police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Bristol police found the 32-year-old Bonati sleeping in his car on School Street near the intersection of North Main Street at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday. He was off-duty at the time, and in his personal vehicle.

Police said Bonati failed a field sobriety test, and refused to take a breathalyzer test while being booked.

Bonati was released on a $500 non-surety bond, and will appear in Britsol Superior Court on November 6.

As part of the incident, police said they will conduct an internal investigation.