Coast Guard warns boaters to take precautions ahead of Sunday’s storm

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Coast Guard units across the northeast are preparing for Sunday’s storm. The Coast Guard says heavy winds and rising seas levels could cause life-threatening conditions for boaters.

Boaters planning on staying in the water should take extra precautions and be extremely careful. The Coast Guard is urging those living along the shore to secure everything from boats to canoes. If drifting and unmanned, loose boats or canoes could set off unnecessary Coast Guard searches and tie-up vital search and rescue resources.

Coast Guard Sectors and Stations across New England will maintain response-ready for near-shore search and rescue. Coast Guard Cutters Campbell, Oak, Ocracoke, Sitkinak, and Shrike are preparing for offshore response.