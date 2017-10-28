Coast Guard warns boaters to take precautions ahead of Sunday’s storm

By Published: Updated:

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Coast Guard units across the northeast are preparing for Sunday’s storm. The Coast Guard says heavy winds and rising seas levels could cause life-threatening conditions for boaters.

Boaters planning on staying in the water should take extra precautions and be extremely careful. The Coast Guard is urging those living along the shore to secure everything from boats to canoes. If drifting and unmanned, loose boats or canoes could set off unnecessary Coast Guard searches and tie-up vital search and rescue resources.

Coast Guard Sectors and Stations across New England will maintain response-ready for near-shore search and rescue. Coast Guard Cutters Campbell, Oak, Ocracoke, Sitkinak, and Shrike are preparing for offshore response.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s