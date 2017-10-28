Connecticut police to share immigration stories with public

By Published:
Albertus Magnus College.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state troopers and local officers who are immigrants or first-generation U.S. citizens will share their stories with the public at an event aimed at strengthening relationships between ethnic communities and law enforcement.

The “Community, Cops & Culture” program is scheduled for Saturday at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

Twelve troopers and local officers are set to speak. Trooper Sebastian Cummings will talk about getting caught in gun crossfire as a child in Medellin, Colombia, during the reign of drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The free forum also will feature a showing of the film “Waking in Oak Creek,” a documentary about the 2012 killings of six worshippers at a Wisconsin Sikh temple. Two main characters of the documentary will be on hand to answer questions afterward.

