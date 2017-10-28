Fairfield car dealership catches fire

By Published:
Photo: Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a structure fire at the Maritime Motors car dealership on Saturday morning.

The roof caught fire towards the rear of the building, which is located on Post Road in Farifield. Firefighters from Fairfield and Westport were able to get the fire under control around 10 a.m. on Saturday. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

“Maritime Motors is extremely fortunate that this fire occurred when the building was occupied and they were able to call 9-1-1 very quickly,” Assistant Chief Schuyer Sherwood said in a statement. “Maritime Motors is extremely fortunate that this fire occurred when the building was occupied and they were able to call 9-1-1.”

The building suffered moderate damage to the roof area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Fairfield Building Department said they will conduct an investigation into what started that fire.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s