Fairfield car dealership catches fire

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a structure fire at the Maritime Motors car dealership on Saturday morning.

The roof caught fire towards the rear of the building, which is located on Post Road in Farifield. Firefighters from Fairfield and Westport were able to get the fire under control around 10 a.m. on Saturday. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

“Maritime Motors is extremely fortunate that this fire occurred when the building was occupied and they were able to call 9-1-1 very quickly,” Assistant Chief Schuyer Sherwood said in a statement. “Maritime Motors is extremely fortunate that this fire occurred when the building was occupied and they were able to call 9-1-1.”

The building suffered moderate damage to the roof area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Fairfield Building Department said they will conduct an investigation into what started that fire.