Family Day at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Tis the season for pumpkins and all things fall. It was Family Day at Bishop’s Orchard in Guilford on Saturday. Kids had their faces painted, saw animals, and played in the pumpkin patch there.

The kids had a ball, and they told us what they enjoyed the most.

“Pick apples and pick pumpkins and have a picnic,” said Enzo.

“We pick the right pumpkin that’s the right shape and it’s not that dirty and we bring it home,” said Bella.

The kids say they will decorate the pumpkins with their parents.

