Hartford PD: passerby recovers unresponsive person from Connecticut River

By Published: Updated:
The Connecticut River (Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An unresponsive person was recovered from the Connecticut River in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

According to Hartford police, officer were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. to the south boat launch of the Riverfront Plaza for an unresponsive person in the Connecticut River. When officer arrived they say the victim, along with several other people were located near the shoreline.

Authorities say the victim was unresponsive and was receiving medical aid.

City police say a friend of the victim told police they were near the river when the victim accidentally fell in. They say it was reported the victim did not know how to swim.

Officials say a passerby saw the person lying face down in the water and entered the river to rescue them. They say the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital and at this time is listed in critical condition.

Police say nothing suspicious was observed or noted and the investigation was assumed by Major Crimes Division.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s