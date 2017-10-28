Hartford PD: passerby recovers unresponsive person from Connecticut River

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An unresponsive person was recovered from the Connecticut River in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

According to Hartford police, officer were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. to the south boat launch of the Riverfront Plaza for an unresponsive person in the Connecticut River. When officer arrived they say the victim, along with several other people were located near the shoreline.

Authorities say the victim was unresponsive and was receiving medical aid.

City police say a friend of the victim told police they were near the river when the victim accidentally fell in. They say it was reported the victim did not know how to swim.

Officials say a passerby saw the person lying face down in the water and entered the river to rescue them. They say the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital and at this time is listed in critical condition.

Police say nothing suspicious was observed or noted and the investigation was assumed by Major Crimes Division.