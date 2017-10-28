Hartford police offering gift cards for guns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are offering gift cards of up to $400 to city residents who turn in firearms this weekend.

Police officials are running another gun buyback program on Saturday in the city’s South End in an effort to prevent gun violence. A collection in July netted a record 207 firearms.

Police are offering gift cards of $400 for assault rifles, $250 for semi-automatic handguns, $150 for revolvers and $100 for shotguns and rifles. The event is limited to city residents and firearms that are operational. Gun dealers won’t be allowed in.

The buyback is sponsored by police, city government, health care organizations and other groups.