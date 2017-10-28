Hartford police offering gift cards for guns

By Published: Updated:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are offering gift cards of up to $400 to city residents who turn in firearms this weekend.

Police officials are running another gun buyback program on Saturday in the city’s South End in an effort to prevent gun violence. A collection in July netted a record 207 firearms.

Police are offering gift cards of $400 for assault rifles, $250 for semi-automatic handguns, $150 for revolvers and $100 for shotguns and rifles. The event is limited to city residents and firearms that are operational. Gun dealers won’t be allowed in.
The buyback is sponsored by police, city government, health care organizations and other groups.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s