Man sentenced for shooting at home where children present

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who police say sprayed bullets inside a home in which seven children were present is headed to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Yamil Rohena pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Police say the 22-year-old Rohena showed up at the Hartford home on Nov. 8, 2016 and began arguing with a person. He then pulled a gun and opened fire in the room. The children, ages 3 to 15, weren’t injured.

A man was shot in the arm, but managed to subdue and disarm Rohena until police arrived.

Prosecutors say the victim didn’t want to testify at trial and wanted to see the case resolved with a plea agreement.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s