Man sentenced for shooting at home where children present

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who police say sprayed bullets inside a home in which seven children were present is headed to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Yamil Rohena pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Police say the 22-year-old Rohena showed up at the Hartford home on Nov. 8, 2016 and began arguing with a person. He then pulled a gun and opened fire in the room. The children, ages 3 to 15, weren’t injured.

A man was shot in the arm, but managed to subdue and disarm Rohena until police arrived.

Prosecutors say the victim didn’t want to testify at trial and wanted to see the case resolved with a plea agreement.

