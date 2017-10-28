New Haven man recovering after being shot in both legs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sheffield Avenue and Starr Street. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck in a driveway, and minutes later, staff at the Yale-New Haven Hospital notified police of a man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The victim, 30-year-old Anthony Duncan, suffered wounds to both legs. He is expected to survive, but police said he shared little information about the shooting with investigators.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call New Haven police.