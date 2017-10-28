New Haven man recovering after being shot in both legs

By Published:
- FILE - New Haven Police Cruiser (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sheffield Avenue and Starr Street. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck in a driveway, and minutes later, staff at the Yale-New Haven Hospital notified police of a man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The victim, 30-year-old Anthony Duncan, suffered wounds to both legs. He is expected to survive, but police said he shared little information about the shooting with investigators.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call New Haven police.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s