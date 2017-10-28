One arrest made as white nationalist rally tightly controlled by cops

A “White Lives Matter” attendee who was standing with the white nationalists was arrested during the first in a double feature of rallies in two Tennessee towns that have so far remained peaceful.

The young, clean-cut white male, wearing a green fleece jacket, was approached by a flurry of cops who quickly pulled him through a temporarily detached metal barricade, pinning protesters on two sides of a street.

The unidentified man, who was driven off in a golf cart.

The arrest comes off a mostly tepid display by rival factions: A group of white nationalists were shouting and throwing their Confederate wares across to the counter-protesters who had their own message of dispelling hate.

As the Shelbyville, Tennessee, “White Lives Matter” rally ended and crowds dispersed on Saturday, a second rally was expected later in the afternoon in nearby Murfreesboro.

Early on it was clear who was in control.

Attendees were met with a heavy and organized police presence. Some were required to pass through a checkpoint where they were searched as there was a strict no weapons policy enforced.

The groups were pinned behind metal barricades and met with an armed and prepared police force, who closed streets along Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Boulevard from Main Street to West Holland.

Several protesters wore Confederate flags, also known as the “Stars and Bars,” draped over them like capes during the start of the rally in Shelbyville.

Many protesters grouped with the white nationalists brandished several white flags with a black cross checked through it signifying the “Southern Nationalist Flag.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC, the flag was adopted in 2013, and stands as the central symbol of the League of the South, which organized the events.

The symbolism, the SPLC notes, is intended to “evoke the St. Andrews Cross and the Confederate Battle Flag.”

The League of the South president Michael Hill gave a speech to several of the white nationalists surrounding, who were yelling in unison “Blood and soil.”

As he spoke, music by Bob Marley and Ritchie Valens blared with counter-protesters across the street who, it appeared, were almost festively muffling him.

Hill called the opposing demonstrators communists after telling them: “All you people over there — your day is coming. Your day is coming.”

“You’re responsible for more damage in the past century than anybody else,” he said.

“When we say blood and soil we mean our nation,” Hill said. “Our nation is our people. Our skin is our uniform.”

He said the rally was meant to show that this land is undisputed.

“We are here to stake a claim to that which belongs to us,” he said. “We will not give up until we won this fight.”

And then he belted out multiple times “Hail Dixie!”

ABC News’ attempts reach Hill, whose voice mail concludes with “God Save the South!”, were unsuccessful.

Earlier, a splinter group of protesters wearing black baseball and skullcaps were idling on a bluff off the side of a main roadway swearing large signs slung on their bodies that silently shouted their gripes.

Multiple people wore front-and-back body signs that read: “White Lives Matter” above the Southern Nationalist flag symbol.

Others hoisted posterboard with the message “Stop Southern Cultural Genocide” in red capital letters.

The “White Lives Matter” protesters, mostly white males, shouted volleys of chants across a wide street that was patrolled by police.

The authorities corralled both protesters and counter-protesters off the main throughways.

Cops could be seen standing sentry or riding high up on horseback or wearing tactical and riot gear; many carried heavy weapons or held leashed police dogs.

The “White Lives Matter” rallies were partially organized by white nationalist group League of the South, according to city officials.

Counter-protesters were also chanting responses, but clashes appeared to be non-existent thanks to both sides being cordoned off behind metal barricades.

Some of the counter-protesters’ handmade signs incorporated Halloween themes.

One protester held a sign with a white ghost face that read: “Y’all sukkk,” to dismiss the abbreviation for the Ku Klux Klan.

Another held up a similarly themed sign: “Boo to hate.”

The contingent of counter-protesters were not formally backed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a tweet posted on Friday by Black Lives Matter Nashville, the group stated that any dedicated opposition hoping to counter the rally should steer clear.

“We believe that gatherings of neo-nazis and klansman like these distract us from destructive ways systemic white supremacist rallies against the lives of Black and Brown folks in Middle Tennessee and this country every day.”

The wave of worry has spread since August when a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent after a car plowed through a group of demonstrators, and injuring 34 people and killing Heather Heyer.

Much of the focus of the rallies is on issues such as last month’s deadly church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, illegal immigration and refugee settlement in Middle Tennessee, the Shelby Police Department said in a press release.

Officials had asked demonstrators on both sides to “respect each other’s rights and respect the role of law enforcement in maintaining and peace and discouraging aggressive behavior, said Shelbyville City Manager Shanna Boyette in a video streamed on Facebook Friday.

Residents who live and work near protest sites were encouraged to err on the side of caution and avoid the areas, if possible.