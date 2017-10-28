One dead in Plainville after being struck by vehicle

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman that was struck by a vehicle in Plainville Saturday night has died, according to police.

The Plainville Police Department responded to a residential house on Bradley St at approximately 9:27 p.m. after reports that two females were run over by a vehicle.

On the scene, police found a 59-year-old female trapped under the front driver’s side wheel of the vehicle. Officers and civilians lifted the vehicle to rescue her, and she was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar for treatment of life threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that the victim had died early Sunday morning. She has not yet been identified.

The other female victim, 40, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Justine Cusick, 35 of Plainville, who was uninjured in the accident. Following the investigation of the scene, Cusick was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the 2nd degree with a vehicle, misconduct with a vehicle, driving under the influence, assault in the 3rd degree, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, and unsafe backing.

The accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Plainville Police at 860-747-1616.

 

