NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Young chefs making a difference along the shoreline.

The students at New London High School have been cooking up some great foods for These Guys Brewing Company through their culinary program.

Chef Tomm and Chef Eddie Torres stopped by our studio to talk about the Whaler Cafe and how the pasta they make from scratch is being used to whip up delicious dinners in Norwalk.

For more information on the program and These Guys Brewing Company, watch the video above.