Plainfield Police arrest man accused of selling narcotics

PLANFIELD, Conn. — (WTNH) Plainfield Police executed two search warrants for a Moosup man accused of selling narcotics on Friday evening.

At approximately 6:43 PM, Plainfield Police executed two narcotics related search and seizure warrants. One was for the person of Dustin P. Stewart, 39 of Moosup, and one was for Stewart’s residence, #443 North Main St, Moosup. The warrants were produced after an investigation of the sale of narcotics in the area that lead police to Stewart.

Stewart was located in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Central Village, and was found to be in possession of approximately a half ounce of cocaine prepackaged for sale. At the same time, Police executed the warrant at Stewart’s residence, where they found an additional one and a half ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and packaging material.

Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics (cocaine), possession of narcotics (cocaine) with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was held on a $50,000 bond pending his arraignment in Danielson Superior Court.

This is the second time in the last thirteen months that Stewart has been arrested for narcotics related offenses. Plainfield Police previously arrested him in September 2016 when he was found in possession of three ounces of cocaine.