Plainfield Police arrest man accused of selling narcotics

By Published: Updated:
Dustin P. Stewart (Photo: Plainfield Police Department)

PLANFIELD, Conn. — (WTNH) Plainfield Police executed two search warrants for a Moosup man accused of selling narcotics on Friday evening.

At approximately 6:43 PM, Plainfield Police executed two narcotics related search and seizure warrants. One was for the person of Dustin P. Stewart, 39 of Moosup, and one was for Stewart’s residence, #443 North Main St, Moosup. The warrants were produced after an investigation of the sale of narcotics in the area that lead police to Stewart.

Stewart was located in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Central Village, and was found to be in possession of approximately a half ounce of cocaine prepackaged for sale. At the same time, Police executed the warrant at Stewart’s residence, where they found an additional one and a half ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and packaging material.

Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics (cocaine), possession of narcotics (cocaine) with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was held on a $50,000 bond pending his arraignment in Danielson Superior Court.

This is the second time in the last thirteen months that Stewart has been arrested for narcotics related offenses. Plainfield Police previously arrested him in September 2016 when he was found in possession of three ounces of cocaine.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s