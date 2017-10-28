Rawlings, defense help Yale end Columbia’s winning streak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kurt Rawlings ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Yale’s defense stymied Columbia 23-6 on Saturday, ending the Lions’ seven-game winning streak, its longest since 1935.

Rawlings scored on a 1-yard run to make it 13-0 at the half and iced it for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) with a 9-yard toss to Michael Siragusa Jr. in the third.

Columbia (6-1, 3-1), which was looking to go 7-0 for the first time since 1932, came in averaging 400 yards a game but was limited to 206 yards and had two turnovers. Columbia’s 6-0 start had equaled the 1996 team, which was the squad to post a winning record for the Lions.

Anders Hill, who entered completing 66 percent of his passes for 327 yards a game, was just 15 of 35 for 175 yards with two interceptions for the Lions. Hill’s 1-yard run accounted for the Lions’ only score late in the third. The Lions, averaging 123 yards on the ground, netted just 31 yards on 24 attempts. Ryan Gilbert had a career high 18 tackles, 13 solo, for Columbia.

Zane Dudek rushed for 173 yards on 25 carries as Yale piled up 251 yards on the ground.

Yale took the lead on with a trick play on its second possession, with holder Andrew Johnson finding tight end Jaeden Graham for a 10-yard TD on a fake field goal.

