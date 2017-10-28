Route 209 closed as firefighters battle blaze in Morris

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A structure fire has closed down Route 209 in Morris Saturday night.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, Route 209 in Morris is closed at the Bantam Lodge while firefighters battle the fire.

Officials say the Morris Fire Department is receiving mutual aid from nearby towns. Bethlehem, Washington, East Litchfield, Northfield, Watertown, Bantam, and Litchfield fire departments are all assisting in fighting the structure fire.

There is no word on the cause of this fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

 

