Route 8 southbound lanes reopened after serious tractor trailer crash in Derby

By Published: Updated:
Photo: ReportIt/ Marzena Stykowska

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)–A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after rolling over his tractor trailer on Route 8 in Derby on Saturday.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. near Pershing Drive on Route 8 southbound. Both lanes near Exit 16 were closed for a period of time, but reopened late Saturday afternoon.

 

download1 Route 8 southbound lanes reopened after serious tractor trailer crash in Derby
A Life Star helicopter heads toward the scene of the crash in Derby. (ReportIt/WNTH/Cindy Heitsman)

 

The male driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Life Star.

Derby Fire Department Assistant Chief David Lenart said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the driver.

The condition of the driver is still unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s