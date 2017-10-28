Route 8 southbound lanes reopened after serious tractor trailer crash in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)–A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after rolling over his tractor trailer on Route 8 in Derby on Saturday.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. near Pershing Drive on Route 8 southbound. Both lanes near Exit 16 were closed for a period of time, but reopened late Saturday afternoon.

The male driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Life Star.

Derby Fire Department Assistant Chief David Lenart said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the driver.

The condition of the driver is still unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.