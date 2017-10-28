Storm developing rapidly for Sunday

Quiet weather for the most part today. Clouds increase and the wind starts to kick up but most if not all of the day is dru. A storm will rapidly develop on Sunday near the Mid-Atlantic coast and head north by late Sunday. The storm promises to bring some heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut. The heaviest rain is likely in the western part of the state and the strongest wind potential is along the eastern half of the Shoreline. See the graphics below for more details.  Storm Team 8 will keep you updated with the very latest information around the clock.

Today: Sun gives way to clouds. A few spotty showers are possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: A few showers are likely with breezy conditions from the SE. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Rain develops early in western Connecticut and slowly advances east. Rain everywhere by late in the afternoon and the wind picks up too. Strongest winds are likely in southeastern CT. 20-40 mph winds by late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday night: Rain likely, may be heavy at times. Strong winds in the evening with 1-3″ of rain possible. Temps fall to the 50s late at night.

Monday: Windy in the morning! 45-60+ mph gusts possible. Mostly cloudy, a few passing showers in the morning. Brighter and drier, with less wind, but still breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Halloween Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temps fall into the 40s for Trick or Treating.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Thursday: A few showers possible with temps in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s again.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

