Two injured in Norwalk car and tractor trailer accident

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver and passenger sustained injuries following a Saturday morning accident in Norwalk.

At approximately 6:50 AM, the Norwalk Fire Department responded to a two car and tandem tractor trailer accident on I-95 Northbound between exits 16 and 17.

On the scene, crews discovered that a BMW sedan had allegedly rear ended an SUV, sending it into the median, followed by the sedan being wedged to the side rear tandem trailer of a truck, traveling over a thousand feet before detaching and becoming wedged against the right shoulders guardrail.

The male driver, 18, had to be extracted, and the female passenger, 18, climbed out of the sun roof of the sedan prior to crews arriving. They sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Norwalk Hospital. The truck driver did not appear to suffer any injuries but was also transported to the hospital. The tractor trailer was slightly damaged.

State Police are still investigating the scene.

