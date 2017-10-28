NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A perfect snack for the fall season! This morning Chef Julie Hartigan, professional chef and recipe developer, stopped by our studio to whip us this quick, healthy treat.

Today’s recipe:

Zucchini Pepperoni Pizza Bites: an easy to make, tasty alternative to pizza bagels. Good for fall parties, football season snacks or even after school snacks for kids.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total Cook Time: 7 minutes

What you need:

1 small zucchini, cut into 12, 1/4″ thick slices

1/8 tsp garlic salt

1/4 cup pizza sauce

1/4 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella

3/4 oz chopped turkey pepperoni

pinch red pepper flakes

Tips:

o Small zucchinis have less seeds in the middle and hold together better for pizza bites

o Veggie crust is a great gluten-free alternative and trick to get kids to eat more veggies!

o Put foil on the baking sheet (for easy cleanup) and a cooling rack under the bites so that the zucchinis don’t get mushy and crisp evenly in the oven.

o Turkey pepperoni is 1/3 of the fat of regular pepperoni and equally delicious

Instructions:

Preheat broiler; place wire rack on baking sheet. Coat zucchini with cooking spray; place on rack and season with garlic salt/pepper flakes. Broil until fork tender, about 5 minutes.

Top each with 1 tsp sauce and 1 tsp cheese; sprinkle w pepperoni. Broil till bubbly (1 to 2 minutes) and serve!

12 mini pizzas = 123 calories 4.7g fat | 4 SP per serving

About Julie Hartigan:

Chef Julie is an engineer turned professional chef who loves sharing food hacks and easy recipes that are healthy and delicious. She is a recipe developer, consultant, writer and on camera talent.

She has tested and published 1,000s of recipes for companies like Weight Watchers, Bed Bath and Beyond and Shape Magazine’s Fit Pregnancy, as well as written a series of cooking gear buying guides for Real Simple magazine.

You can find more recipes from Julie on www.cookingwjulie.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.