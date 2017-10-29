21st annual Human Rights Campaign dinner held in D.C.

(WTNH)–Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined the lineup for the 21st annual human rights campaign dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night.

The sold-out event included speeches from Clinton, Senator Kamala Harris, tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King, and many other high-profile names.

The dinner raises funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality.

More than 3,500 people attended the event, which was held at the Washington Convention Center.

For more on the dinner, visit the Human Rights Campaign’s official website.

