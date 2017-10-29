Bus with students from Hillhouse High School stuck in Maryland

Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — A bus filled with Hillhouse High School students has broken down on its way to Washington, D.C.

According to Kelley Transit Services, one of the company’s buses broke down just after Exit 38 on Route 95 in Maryland.

The company says the bus originally departed from Torrington. The riders on the bus have been told that a new bus will not be there for approximately six hours. There are 35 students on the bus.

Kelley Transit Services says the original bus had a problem with its alternator belt.

