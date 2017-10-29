Capitol Report “After Hours”: George Colli talks crumbling foundations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On this week’s Capitol Report “After Hours,” News 8 Investigative Reporter George Colli joined the panel to discuss crumbling home foundations, particularly in southeastern Connecticut.

For hundreds, possibly thousands of homeowners in northeastern Connecticut, a crumbling foundation could cause big problems.

In Thursday’s budget deal, the state legislature took the first step toward helping these homeowners out.

