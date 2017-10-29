Capitol Report: Connecticut politics in the national spotlight

By Published:

(WTNH) — Republican candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial election are taking their platforms to the cable networks to discuss Connecticut politics.

“If ever there was a time, the time is now,” stated Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton shared a more optimistic message, saying, “We have a plan…to bring people back to Connecticut.”

The panel discusses if this was the right approach by these candidates as well as how the state budget remains on everyone’s minds.

