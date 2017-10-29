Capitol Report: Sacred Heart University poll reflects uncertain outlook for CT

Related Coverage Poll finds uncertainty with state’s economic future among high earners

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s economic outlook hasn’t been too rosy the past few years.

GE, Aetna, and other businesses are moving out, taxes are high, real estate is expensive, and a new Sacred Heart University poll reflects those frustrations.

Some of the highlights include 30% believing quality of life is declining. Furthermore, almost half of those making more than $150,000 are thinking about moving out and three quarters of those polled say there should be more tax incentives for businesses.

Joining the panel to discuss this is Dr. Lesley DeNardis from Sacred Heart’s Institute for Public Policy as well as the Men’s Head Basketball Coach Anthony Latina.