Capitol Report: State Budget woes hopefully nearing their end

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–After 118 days, the state budget stalemate is finally over, and a bipartisan effort got the job done.

The Senate and House came together to pass the bipartisan agreement on Thursday.

“I think the discussions we’ve had in our budget negotiations were not numbers, they were policy, they were direction. What do we think as leaders we want this state to look like?” said Republican State Senator Len Fasano of North Haven. “Get your party political hats off, because people are tired of that.”

“It validates all of the work that all of the leaders have done working together in that house caucus room over the last several weeks, and trying to come to a consensus,” said DemoMartin Looney.

The backslapping continued on Thursday after the deal was passed, as representatives praised each other for their hard work in hammering out a deal.

Now, it goes before Governor Dannel Malloy, who must sign or reject the deal by Wednesday.

Our panel discusses what will happen next, and what it means for Connecticut.

