Cemetery uses animals to keep grounds clean

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTNH) — A cemetery in New York is keeping its burial grounds eco-friendly.

Vale Cemetery uses goats and sheep to trim its grass.

The cemetery says having the animals eat the grass is more environmentally friendly than using lawnmowers powered by gas.

The cemetery says there are more than 33,000 people buried across Vale’s 100 acres. The historic cemetery has been in operation in its current location since 1857.