Cow wanders residential road in Thomaston, licking mailboxes

By Published: Updated:

Cow wanders Thomaston road

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The forecasted rainstorm wasn’t the only thing residents of Blakeman Road were watching out for on Sunday morning.

Residents of the sleepy Thomaston neighborhood were surprised to find a cow meandering up and down the road.

The brown cow was seen licking mailboxes as it wandered the hillside road, stopping in the middle of the street as resident Carol Cole-Moran took a picture.

“It was a first for me,” Cole-Moran said in a Facebook message.

It was not clear to residents where the cow came from, or if it has since found its way home.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s