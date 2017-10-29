Cow wanders residential road in Thomaston, licking mailboxes

Cow wanders Thomaston road View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A cow was seen wandering Blakeman Road in Thomaston on Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy: Carol Cole-Moran) A cow was seen wandering Blakeman Road in Thomaston on Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy: Carol Cole-Moran) A cow was seen wandering Blakeman Road in Thomaston on Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy: Carol Cole-Moran)

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The forecasted rainstorm wasn’t the only thing residents of Blakeman Road were watching out for on Sunday morning.

Residents of the sleepy Thomaston neighborhood were surprised to find a cow meandering up and down the road.

The brown cow was seen licking mailboxes as it wandered the hillside road, stopping in the middle of the street as resident Carol Cole-Moran took a picture.

“It was a first for me,” Cole-Moran said in a Facebook message.

It was not clear to residents where the cow came from, or if it has since found its way home.