Deadline approaching to register to vote in local elections

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut’s upcoming municipal elections is fast approaching.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says people eligible to vote have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to register online. They can also hand-deliver their applications to their local registrar of voters by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Registrars will be in their offices from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date, Oct. 31.

Related Content: Voter registration deadline on Oct. 31

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 7 in most Connecticut cities and towns. Polling places will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To register to vote online, voters can visit myvote.ct.gov/register. They can check to see if they are registered and find local polling places by visiting myvote.ct/gov/lookup.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s