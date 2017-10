EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are done with the AFC East.

Good thing, too, considering how much they struggled against that division.

A 25-20 victory over the Jets in a driving rain Sunday snapped a three-game skid for the Falcons – all against New York’s division rivals. Next up for Atlanta is a more familiar opponent: the NFC South’s Carolina Panthers.