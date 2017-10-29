Firefighters battling blaze in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Hebron on Sunday night.

According to Tolland County dispatch, the Hebron Fire Department is on the scene of a fully involved structure fire in the 0-100 block of North Street.

Officials say multiple mutual aid companies have responded to the blaze.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

Route 85 is closed between Abby Drive and Route 94 because of the fire.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

