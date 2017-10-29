Halloween Hair Tricks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Getting your Halloween costume just right is no easy task, especially when considering details like what to do with your hair. This morning local hair stylist Vanessa Silverio with SuperCuts joins with hair tricks that will score you a whole lot of treats and compliments this Halloween.

Is hair an overlooked part of costumes?

It can make or break a costume!

People spend weeks coming up with the perfect clothes or makeup, but they often forget to think about how they’ll style their hair to fit with the look.

A really popular costume this is Wonder Woman, how do you create a style for that costume?

We used a volumizer before blow drying the hair with a round metal brush to give it lift.

Then, we gave the hair a loose wave and teased it, especially at the crown.

Teasing can damage the hair so it’s important to move the comb in one direction, don’t rake it up and down along the hair .

Top the look off with a gold headband and hair spray and she’s ready to fight evil!

Next, the Incredible Hulk?

We faded it on the side and have it longer and spiked in the front.

Use a texturizing cream with a dry finish for styling, that will help make the hair a nice canvas for the color.

Spray-on hair color can get messy! A trick: use a piece of aluminum foil to keep the color exactly where you want it: on his head.

After trick-or-treating, use a clarifying shampoo to get the color out. Clarifying shampoo can be harsh on the hair so follow it with an extra-moisturizing conditioner.

Talk about the Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ look?

Parents know this, sometimes easier is better!

We twisted the hair on each side and pinned it in the back.

Add a cute bow and finish with hair spray.