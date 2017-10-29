Police: Hartford man arrested after shooting dog

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing charges after police say he shot a dog in anger during a domestic dispute.

According to police, on Oct. 27 just after 8 p.m., units responded to a home on Wethersfield Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired.

Officials say they located a dog suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw. Police say further investigation revealed 33-year-old Tyshawn Virtue as the shooting suspect.

Authorities say they located a handgun, 34 rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest inside the residence.

Virtue, a convicted felon with previous firearm-related convictions, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and other related charges.

The dog has been reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment and will require surgery.