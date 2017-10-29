Help center to open for families displaced by hurricanes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Families from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands who’ve been displaced by the recent hurricanes will soon be able to find free assistance in Hartford.

The new Help Center for Our Caribbean Friends is scheduled to open on Nov. 1. The Capitol Region Education Council has donated space for the hurricane relief center, located at the former Two Rivers High School at 15 Van Dyke Avenue.

Displaced families and children relocating to the Hartford area will have access social services, job search assistance, educational resources, transportation and supplies.

Organizers say the goal is to help people start their news lives in Connecticut as quickly as possible.

The center will initially be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

