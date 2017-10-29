Jets drop third straight close one, losing lead to Falcons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The story is getting old fast with the New York Jets. Take the lead, carry it into the fourth quarter and lose the game.

It happened for the third straight time Sunday as the Jets dropped a 25-20 decision to the error-prone Atlanta Falcons in a game played in a heavy rain that led to fumbles, dropped passes and a lot of empty seats at MetLife Stadium.

Instead of the Patriots and Dolphins rallying, this time it was a Falcons team that was riding a three-game losing streak.