Jets drop third straight close one, losing lead to Falcons

By Published: Updated:
New York Jets fans react during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

%name Jets drop third straight close one, losing lead to Falcons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The story is getting old fast with the New York Jets. Take the lead, carry it into the fourth quarter and lose the game.

It happened for the third straight time Sunday as the Jets dropped a 25-20 decision to the error-prone Atlanta Falcons in a game played in a heavy rain that led to fumbles, dropped passes and a lot of empty seats at MetLife Stadium.

Instead of the Patriots and Dolphins rallying, this time it was a Falcons team that was riding a three-game losing streak.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s