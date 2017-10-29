Man arrested after he wouldn’t stop flying drone over youth football game in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A man was arrested after flying his drone over a football field where a youth league game was taking place in Ledyard.

Police arrested 31-year-old Daquawn Knight after officers asked him to stop flying the drone, and he refused. Police were called to the field after youth football officials asked him to stop flying it.

The youth football game was stopped as the drone flew overhead.

Knight was arrested after safely landing the drone.

He was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer, and released on a $500 cash bond.

Knight is scheduled to appear in court on November 10th in New London.

