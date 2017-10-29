Meriden Humane Society seeks help amid flooding

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Humane Society placed a social call for help on Sunday evening as their outside back dog kennels are being impacted by flood waters.

The group says due to the outside flooding, the inside dog room is also facing flooding.

Workers at the humane society asked people to come around back with a shovel and rain gear to help them dig a trench to redirect the water. Several volunteers showed up and did just that.

The building is located at 311 Murdock Avenue.

If you’re interested in helping out the Meriden Humane Society through volunteering time or financial support, you can reach them online here, or give them a call at 203-238-3650.

