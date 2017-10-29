New Haven man arrested for alleged iPhone robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after police say he attempted to rob another man of an iPhone.

According to police, 18-year-old Tyquan Hill, also known as “Wavy,” met with two men to purchase an iPhone 8+. Officials say when the three met, Hill pulled out a gun and demanded the phone without payment before fleeing the scene.

The victims called police who were able to track down Hill at his residence.

Police say they were able to find the smartphone but that no gun was found.

Hill was arrested for first degree robbery and second degree larceny.