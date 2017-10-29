New Haven man charged with driving stolen car at police officers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man has been arrested after police said he drove a stolen car at officers.

Armando Rodriguez, 24, was arrested after police said he drove a stolen car into a boulder at the top of East Rock in New Haven, flipping it over and ending up in the woods.

Police officers had arrived at the top of East Rock after police in Orange pinged a stolen car from their town there.

After splitting up to search the several lots at the top of the park, one officer spotted the car, a silver Subaru, as Rodriguez hopped the curb and began making a run for it.

Rodriguez was heading right for one of the police cruisers, which was blocking the summit lot exit.

Despite gigantic boulders on either side of the police car, police said Rodriguez kept speeding up. He opted to hit a boulder instead of the cruiser.

The impact sent it airborne, inverting it in midair. The Subaru landed some thirty feet away in a ditch by the forest tree line, according to police.

Police removed Rodriguez from the overturned car and arrested him.

He complained that he was pain, and was taken to the hospital.

Rodriguez is facing a long list of charges.