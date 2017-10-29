New Haven man shot in shin while riding his bicycle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while riding his bicycle.

According to police, 52-year-old Randy Cooke was shot in the shin while he was riding his bike on Arthur Street near Lamberton Street. Police said his assailant approached him on foot, fired several times, and fled in a white car.

Cooke was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

The victim told police he believes his assailant was an Hispanic or white man but wasn’t able to further describe him.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.