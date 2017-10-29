New Haven police give safety tips for trick or treaters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–With Halloween just around the corner, the New Haven police department has some safety tips for trick-or-treaters.

Police want to remind kids to walk slowly, put those electronic devices down and keep your heads up. They advise trick-or-treaters not to walk alone, and children under the age of 16 not to trick or treat without adult supervision.

Decorating costumes with reflective tape or stickers is also a good idea if you are going to be out on the roads at night. Police also want to remind drivers to go slow and drive safely, and to be alert when driving in residential areas.