Plymouth Police searching for robbery suspect

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police are searching for a man who they believe robbed a gas station on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a silent alarm was triggered at the Valero Gas Station at 699 Main Street just after 1 p.m.

Officials say a man entered the store and told the clerk he had a gun. The man reportedly demanded all of the money in the register.

Authorities say the clerk refused to open the register and the man grew angry, jumping on the counter. The clerk then told the man he would call police as the man started reaching into his pocket. The man then left the store without any money or goods.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who stands approximately 5’7″ and weights around 140 pounds. Officials say he has light black/brown facial hair. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering that had a large “D” on the left breast.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-589-7779.