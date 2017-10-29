Police: Two women sought for cashing forged checks

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for two women after officials say two forged checks were cashed for nearly $3,900.

According to police, the personal checks were drawn from multiple banks but were made out to an Ion Bank customer. Officials say one of the suspects presented an Ion Bank customer’s stolen driver’s license at a branch in Oxford to cash the checks.

Police say the two suspects attempted to cash more checks at an Ion bank in Naugatuck, but the cashier stalled the transaction and contacted police.

The suspects fled when authorities arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.