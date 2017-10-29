Power companies, Coast Guard ready for storm

(WTNH) — When a storm hits, it’s an especially busy time for power companies. The heavy winds expected late Sunday night and early Monday morning mean tree limbs could come down on power lines. Companies like Eversource plan ahead.

“We have hundreds of people ready to go, between our line workers, we have tree crews, support staff,” said Tricia Modifica, Eversource spokesperson. “It’s all hands on deck.”

There are line workers, tree crews, and staff working in the command center. They monitor the weather and power outages across the state. They rely, in part, on customers to report outages. If an outage is reported, crews are prepared to respond right away.

“We have crews positioned around the state so they can respond quickly and safely to get people’s power back on,” said Modifica.

Meanwhile, crews at the United States Coast Guard Station in New Haven were also ready for severe weather. Like the power companies, they were most concerned about the expected high winds. They also prepared for possible shoreline flooding.

Although they dealt with Sandy five years ago they say they don’t typically deal with severe weather at this time of year.

“Seeing as it’s coming from the south and it has a lot of tropical moisture with it, this is worse than anything else we’ve had this summer,” said Second Class Petty Officer Ryan Dismuke.

They’ve made sure boats are secured and the piers are in good shape. They’ll be continuing to monitor the area overnight.

“We’ll be making more rounds of our boats and paying more attention to the weather and checking the winds and sea conditions,” Dismuke said.

If you do see a power line down, assume it’s live and stay away from it. Make sure to report it to the power company and to police.