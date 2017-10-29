Tractor trailer accident closes Route 3 north in Glastonbury

By Published: Updated:

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 3 northbound has been closed on the Putnam Bridge due to a tractor trailer accident.

Police said a report of a jackknifed tractor trailer came in around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The State Department of Transportation estimate the accident will be cleared and the road will be reopened in one hour or less.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with more details as soon as they become available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s