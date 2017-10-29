Tractor trailer accident closes Route 3 north in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 3 northbound has been closed on the Putnam Bridge due to a tractor trailer accident.

Police said a report of a jackknifed tractor trailer came in around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The State Department of Transportation estimate the accident will be cleared and the road will be reopened in one hour or less.

No further information was immediately available.

