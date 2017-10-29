Tropical Storm Philippe speeds away into Atlantic

Related Coverage Help center to open for families displaced by hurricanes

(AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is pushing away into the open Atlantic, easing conditions in Florida and the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm’s center was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) northeast of Freeport in the Bahamas Sunday afternoon and it was speeding east-northeast at 46 mph (74 kph).

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

It’s expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight and be absorbed by a large extra-tropical low on Monday.